Catherine Zeta-Jones is letting her father-in-law Kirk Douglas know how "beautiful" she thinks he is.
The Spartacus actor turned 102 on Sunday, and Zeta-Jones posted a lovely video in his honor on her Instagram. In the video, old photos of Douglas overlap with a girl—presumably Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys Douglas—singing Christina Aguilera's song "Beautiful" while playing it on the piano. "Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man," Zeta-Jones captioned the video. "We love you Kirk."
Some of the photos in the slideshow honoring Kirk include family photos, old movie shots as well as clips of videos of Kirk dancing and hanging out with his grandkids, Carys and Dylan Douglas.
The Chicago star has uploaded similar videos and tributes to Kirk on his birthday. When he turned 101, Zeta-Jones shared a photo of him sitting on her lap as the two of them both had big smiles on their face. "101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero," she wrote.
When The Final Countdown actor rang in a century of being alive, Zeta-Jones put up another video tribute to him. That year, however, it was to the song "Young Americans" by David Bowie.
Carys uploaded a similar tribute to her grandfather on Sunday. She posted a behind-the-scenes black-and-white shot from one of his movies and honored her iconic grandfather in the caption. "102 years young," she wrote. "to my inspiration, my pappy. i can't put into words how much you mean to me. happy birthday, i love you."
Dylan, too, turned his adoration for his grandpa into a bit of a competition. He said on Instagram, "Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always."
Kirk Douglas is not lacking in the love department today.
Though he has shied away from the public eye as of late, he did make an appearance at Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November. The Kominsky Method star said during his speech about his father, "It means so much to me, dad, that you're here today. Thank you for your advice, for your inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart, I'm so proud to be your son."
The legendary actor also received a standing ovation at the 2018 Golden Globes when he presented the Best Motion Picture Screenplay award alongside Zeta-Jones.
Happy birthday, Kirk Douglas!
