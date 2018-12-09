Beyoncé showcased sexy and traditional looks in India as she performed a private concert at a pre-wedding event for businesspeople Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in their native India.

Ambani, daughter of India's richest man, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's billionaire chairman Ajay Piramal, are set to marry on Wednesday in Udaipur. On Sunday, Beyoncé took the stage at a pre-wedding party, performing songs such as "Crazy in Love" and "Perfect" while showcasing several hot looks.

Among them were a plunging red and gold studded dress with a high slit, paired with a traditional Indian headpiece and matching jewelry, as well as a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold fringed leotard and gold thigh-high boots.

Beyoncé later posted on her Instagram page photos of herself at the event, and a video of herself performing.