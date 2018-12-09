Vanessa Ponce de Leon made history on Saturday to become the first Miss Mexico to be crowned Miss World.

The 2018 pageant took place in the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China. The 26-year-old winner beat 117 other contestants, including runner up Miss Thailand Nicolene Limsnukan, Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo, who placed third, and and other finalists from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Uganda, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.

"I can't believe it, I really can't believe it," the newly crowned Miss World 2018 said backstage. "And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone."

The new Miss World has a degree in International Business and has worked as a model and TV host. She is also involved in charity work, and serves on the board of directors of a rehab center for girls and volunteers for Migrantes en el Camino and is also a speaker for the National Youth Institute.

See photos of her and other contestants at the pageant: