Never before did we realize how badly we needed some superheroes to swap...bodies? Minds? Identities?

It's sort of unclear so far what's actually happening here or why or what other swap movie or show we (or any of the characters) can compare this to, but all we can say after seeing the first part of the latest Arrow/Flash/Supergirl crossover is that we've never laughed so hard. We've also perhaps never before geek-gasped as hard as we did when the camera panned over the actual Kent farm from Smallville while the actual Smallville theme song played.

Did we even love Smallville as much as we felt like we did during that transition? We genuinely don't remember, but regardless, that little nod was incredible.

Anyway, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's break this whole thing down with the night's best moments!