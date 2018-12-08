Jana Kramer says she is "so frustrated" by people body shaming her post-pregnancy appearance.

The 35-year-old actress had posted on her Instagram page on Friday, about a week after she gave birth to her second child and first son, a photo of her and husband Mike Caussin posing for a pic, while indicating she was back at work for her iHeartRadio podcast. Some people criticized her appearance, citing her lack of baby bump, which often remains in some capacity after childbirth. On Saturday, Kramer posted a bathroom mirror selfie showing her lifting up her top to reveal part of her bare stomach.

"A few things because honestly I'm so frustrated and I need to vent this," she wrote. "I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I'm so glad I didn't which is why this photo is now cropped. It's amazing the comments and how rude some people can be from my last photo I took yesterday. A few things, no I didn't get a tummy tuck, no I don't have a personal chef, no I don't have fortunes so I didn't train everyday. Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance." I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section)."