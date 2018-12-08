Justin Bieber Almost Runs Into Chantel Jeffries While on Date With Hailey Baldwin

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 8, 2018 11:20 AM

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Chantal Jeffries

NEMO / BACKGRID

Small town!Justin Bieber almost bumped into one his exes while out with wife Hailey Baldwin(aka Hailey Bieber) in L.A. on Friday night.

The two dined at the posh sushi restaurant Matsushita Beverly Hills. Also photographed there that night: DJ and model Chantel Jeffries, who reportedly met a friend there. Justin and Hailey were not spotted together with Chantel and it is unclear if they interacted with her. No one commented about it, while Jeffries acknowledged she was at the eatery by posting on Instagram a photo of her miso soup.

During her sushi date with Justin on Friday, Hailey wore a purple Los Angeles Lakers jacket over a black top and matching pants and white sneakers. Justin wore a forest green sweatshirt over light gray pants and black and white checkered Vans, as well as a pair of glasses. Chantel dressed in a white crop top under a black jacket, paired with red plaid high-waist pants and white sneakers similar to Hailey's.

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

Jeffries had sparked romance rumors with Justin a few times during the first half of 2014, and was with him in his rented Lamborghini when he was arrested for drunk driving and drag racing in Miami that January. The two appeared to rekindle their relationship briefly in mid-2016. He and Hailey had sparked dating rumors at other times during those years.

Chantel Jeffries, Matsushita Beverly Hills, Miso Soup

Instagram / Chantel Jeffries

Justin and Hailey got married in a surprise ceremony at a New York court house in September, two months after they got engaged amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.

Matsuhisa Beverly Hills is a favorite hotspot for celebrities. Stars who have been spotted dining there over the past couple of years include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and The Weeknd and Bieber's most famous exSelena Gomez.

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Top Stories , Apple News

