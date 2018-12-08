Kevin Hart received a warm welcome this weekend in Australia, where he performed two comedy shows at a stadium, just after he stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars following backlash over past anti-gay tweets.

The 39-year-old comedian, one of the most successful in the world, posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a video of him onstage at a packed Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney as the crowd cheers. He says, "Two sold-out shows in Sydney, Australia and I gotta tell you, I'm f--king blown away."

He also wrote, "All I can say is WOOOOOOOOW.....Thank you so much Sydney Australia....Making the world laugh is forever a priority. Blessed to be able to bring laughter on a international level & do what I love!!!! #irresponsibletour #comedicrockstarshit #LiveLoveLaugh"

While he did not address the Oscars controversy specifically during Saturday's show, he did tell the audience, "Always embrace your flaws and f--k ups," a source told E! News. In addition to the backlash over his past anti-gay tweets, Hart has also come under fire for his 2017 cheating scandal. He had apologized to his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart for his "bad" behavior and she has since forgiven him.