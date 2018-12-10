Best Gifts for All the Moms in Your Life

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 3:00 AM

E-comm: Gifts for the Mom in Your Life

Moms are the best, aren't they?

Alright, so that was a rhetorical question. Even if you don't have a biological mom in your life, chances are you have mom figures. And their nurturing spirit is what's gotten you through the best and worst times of your life. To say you're grateful is an understatement. So for the holidays, you feel like the least you can do is get them a nice gift. You know, something indulgent like a fancy face mask or an ultra-soft robe.

With these gift ideas you'll have presents for all your favorites—we pinky promise.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Suede Jet Set Travel Tote

BUY IT: MICHAEL Michael Kors Suede Jet Set Travel Tote, $155 at Macys

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

BUY IT: UGG Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper, $95 at Nordstrom

Steve Madden Super-Soft Solid Scarf & Wrap

BUY IT: Steve Madden Super-Soft Solid Scarf & Wrap, $29 at Macys

 

First Care Activating Sheet Mask 5 Pack by SULWHASOO

BUY IT: First Care Activating Sheet Mask 5 Pack by SULWHASOO, $60 at Nordstrom

KATE SPADE NEW YORK Rustic Plaid Laptop Sleeve

BUY IT: KATE SPADE NEW YORK Rustic Plaid Universal Laptop Sleeve, $56 at Nordstrom

Royal Blue Ramy Brook Sweater

BUY IT: ERIN SWEATER at Ramy Brook, $325

CLINIQUE Best of Clinique Set

BUY IT: CLINIQUE Best of Clinique Set, $42 at Nordstrom

3 Piece Table Vase Set

BUY IT: 3 Piece Table Vase Set, $49 at Wayfair

Lillian Mirror Picture Frame

BUY IT: Lillian Mirror Picture Frame, $34 at Wayfair

KYPRIS BEAUTY Body Elixir

BUY IT: KYPRIS BEAUTY Body Elixir at Net-a-Porter, $95

Ralph Lauren Quilted Hooded Coat

BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Quilted Hooded Coat, $112 at Macys

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

BUY IT: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, $80 at Target

KIEHL'S Ultra Skin Lovers Set

BUY IT: KIEHL'S Ultra Skin Lovers Set, $59 at Nordstrom

Snowflake Embossed Jar Candles

BUY IT: Dynamic Collections Snowflake Embossed Jar Candle - 3 Pack, $30 at Amazon

Cozy Faux Fur Robe

BUY IT: Women's Cozy Faux Fur Robe - Gilligan & O'Malley, $25 at Target

Ralph Lauren Brushed Cotton Pajama Set

BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Brushed Cotton Pajama Set, $52 at Macys

Hipster Chic Blazer

BUY IT: Hipster Chic Blazer, $44 at Nordstrom

Belted Blazer

BUY IT: Belted Blazer, $32 at Nordstrom

TORY BURCH Eau de Parfum Set

BUY IT: TORY BURCH Eau de Parfum Set, $112 at Nordstrom

Shiseido 5-Pc. Holiday Mini Lip Set

BUY IT: Shiseido 5-Pc. Holiday Mini Lip Set, $45 at Macys

Cute, no? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

