Must-Have Items for Any Smart Home

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 3:30 AM
Attention techie lovers, please raise your hands!
OK, even if you're not a techie—you should still stick around for this. If you're totally plugged into the latest and greatest Alexa, etc. products, kudos to you—really. There's tons to keep up with. But even if you're new to the techie scene, there are actually some very user friendly smart home buys that will make your life so much easier.
Interested?
Yeah, us too. Here are our current must haves this holiday season.
BUY IT: Echo Dot Kids Edition, a Smart Speaker With Alexa, $50 at Amazon
BUY IT: All New Echo Show (2nd Gen) 10" Smart Display with Alexa, $230 at Amazon
BUY IT: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - New and Improved Smart Speaker With Alexa, $30 at Amazon
BUY IT: Echo Spot - Smart Display with Alexa, $129 at Amazon
BUY IT: Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb, $46 at Amazon
BUY IT: JBL Link 300 Bluetooth Speaker with Google Assistant, $250 at Target
BUY IT: Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, $29 at Target
Is it wrong that we want all of these?
