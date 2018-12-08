Trendy Travel Items That'll Make You Look Like a Celeb

OK, so it's currently the holiday season—this we know.

And with family and friends filled end-of-the-year celebrations, comes travel. Lots and lots of travel. Maybe you're just driving across town, or maybe it's a day-long road trip. Or maybe you're even flying cross country to surprise your favorite people.

Whatever your situation, you're going to need travel gear to make your life easier. So why not look like a super chic jet-setting celeb while doing it? With these trendy suitcases, eye mask, emergency kits and more, you'll be all set!