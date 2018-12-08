Trendy Travel Items That'll Make You Look Like a Celeb

Stocksy
by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 8, 2018 3:00 AM
Stocksy
OK, so it's currently the holiday season—this we know.
And with family and friends filled end-of-the-year celebrations, comes travel. Lots and lots of travel. Maybe you're just driving across town, or maybe it's a day-long road trip. Or maybe you're even flying cross country to surprise your favorite people.
Whatever your situation, you're going to need travel gear to make your life easier. So why not look like a super chic jet-setting celeb while doing it? With these trendy suitcases, eye mask, emergency kits and more, you'll be all set!
BUY IT: Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Trio Set, $15 at Urban Outfitters
Article continues below
BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $38 at Sephora
Article continues below
BUY IT: HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Amenity Kit, $30 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Herschel Supply Co. Toiletry Case, $30 at Nordstrom
Article continues below
BUY IT: Patagonia Black Hole Medium Travel Kit, $39 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Bio Ionic On-The-Go Mini Styling Set, $65 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Cocktail Canteen Travel Kit, $40 at Urban Outfitters
Article continues below
BUY IT: Nike Mini Backpack, $25 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: URBAN DECAY All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Mini, $15 at Sephora
BUY IT: AMIKA Smooth Criminal Polished Perfection Gift Set, $96 at Sephora
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: Slip Silk Sleep Mask at Nordstrom, $50
BUY IT: Beis Luggage Tag & Passport Holder Set, $25 at Nordstrom
Article continues below
BUY IT: TED BAKER LONDON Berman Faux Leather Duffel Bag, $149 at Nordstrom
See, lookin' just like a celeb!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We Stalked The Bachelor Season 23 Contestants on Social Media: Here's What We Learned About Colton's Ladies
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?