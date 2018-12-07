All the Stars Bradley Cooper Might Win a Grammy Before

Bradley Cooper is up for multiple awards at the 2019 Grammys!

It was announced on Friday morning that Cooper, who has always been a talented actor, has been nominated for two awards for his vocal abilities. Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga are nominated for Record of the Year for their hit song "Shallow." The talented duo, who showed off their vocal skills in the film, are also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the award show.

If the co-stars take home awards at the February ceremony, Cooper will have won a Grammy before many A-list artists. The list of singers and rappers who've yet to take home a Grammy is actually quite surprising. Did you know that Katy Perry has never won a Grammy? What about Ariana Grande?