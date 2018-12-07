Ariana Grande Hid a Sweet Tribute in Her Ode to Pete Davidson

AP/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 12:04 PM
Before Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called it quits, the singer wrote a song for the Saturday Night Live star and snuck in a sweet, secret tribute.
A fan listening to the track, which is also called "Pete Davidson," recently noticed the Grammy nominee repeatedly used the guitar chords B, A and E throughout the song—spelling out the word "bae."
Of course, fans shouldn't be too surprised by Grande's hidden message. After all, she's been known to leave Easter eggs throughout her music videos. For instance, many social media users thought Grande teased the names of the songs from next album in her "Breathin" and "Thank U, Next" videos. She even gave a subtle shout-out to Davidson in the latter video by having one of the actors wear a badge featuring the letters BDE, which likely referenced Davidson's "big dick energy" claim.
Still, Grande won't be calling her former fiancé "bae" anytime soon. After getting engaged over the summer, the two called it off in October. While there's been some post-breakup drama, including Davidson spoofing their split on SNL and blocking Grande on Instagram, the two ultimately wish each other well.
During a "Weekend Update" segment, the comedian called his ex a "wonderful, strong person" and said he wished her "all the happiness in the world." Similarly, Grande claimed she would "always have irrevocable love for him" in a post asking her followers to stop cyberbullying him.
It looks like Davidson is getting back into the dating game, too. However, the only relationship Grande is interested in for now is the one she has with herself.
"I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I have given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself this year," she said at Billboard's 2018 Women in Music Awards.
