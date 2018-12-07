Hollywood's A-listers are demonstrating how to sparkle and shine just before holiday party season begins.

Between fashion shows held by Chanel and Versace, the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards, Art Basel in Miami and other red carpet events, there were plenty of opportunities for celebrities to get dolled up this week. Brilliant metallic dresses, standout pantsuits and lace looks were at the forefront, inspiring our wardrobe for the eventful season.

Blake Lively is proof with a Versace dress that would turn heads and make any fashion lover the belle of the New Year's Eve ball. The chainlink gown features a high neckline and mid-thigh length in the front. However, in the back, the dress reveals her back, features a silver and gold butterfly and beautifully hangs down past her knees. It's epic.