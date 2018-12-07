A star is born!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new LADYGANG, Becca Tobin learns that she's destined for huge levels of fame during a tarot card reading. However, Becca's LADYGANG co-host Keltie Knight isn't all too thrilled to learn this news.

"People are going to be like, ‘Who is that? Wait, who is that? Oh, I saw her on this thing,'" a tarot card reader informs the Glee alum. "You just have to let yourself be noticed."

Although close friend (and Becca's former Glee costar) Lea Michele tries to comfort the entertainment journalist, it appears Knight is well aware of Becca's star potential. "It's abundantly clear that Becca's the Beyoncé," Keltie quips to the group.

Yet, when Becca receives another star card, Keltie breaks down slightly. "She's gonna die," Becca jokes during the reading.