Does Kim Kardashian have a future in politics?

On Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss dove head first into the political world as she tirelessly worked to get prison inmate Alice Johnson released. Understandably, the mother of three was shocked when she learned Alice had been behind bars for 21 years over a nonviolent drug crime.

"Six months ago, I stumbled across a story of Alice Marie Johnson," Kim explained in a confessional. "I first started with retweeting the story and I just kept on watching it over and just feeling how unfair this is and hoping that I could reach out and make a difference."

While discussing Alice's case with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim expressed how the inmate's life sentence for a first time, non-violent offense was "just not fair." Thus, Kim decided to put her political beliefs aside and reached out to First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

Thankfully, Donald Trump's daughter also resonated with Alice's story and connected Kim with her husband Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior advisor to the President.