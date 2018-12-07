And none for you Glen Coco, er, Carrie Underwood. Or Nicki Minaj.

The two are among those who did not receive a nomination for the 2019 Grammys, despite having released new music during the eligibility period, which was between Oct. 1, 2017 and September 30 of this year.

That's right, the Recording Academy did not think Underwood's Cry Pretty or Minaj's Queen warranted a nod. The country singer has won seven Grammys in the past, while the rapper has been nominated 10 times since 2011.

The band Panic! at the Disco, who released the album Pray for the Wicked this year, was also snubbed, as was Troye Sivan and his album Bloom, Lil Wayne—whose Tha Carter V album was released just two days before the end of the eligibility period, plus Sam Smith, Migos, Lil Pump, Zayn Malik, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, who died earlier this year.