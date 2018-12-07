How Dax Shepard Is Making Christmas Extra Special for His Girls

Giving back during the holidays is especially important for Shepard, given his upbringing. "If you've listened to [my] Armchair Expert [podcast]," he said, "then you know I grew up on an incredibly tight budget with a single mother working as a janitor on night shift. Things were tight all year, but my mom really would go crazy at Christmas. When I was 6 years old, I came out on Christmas morning and there was an electric Indy car next to the Christmas tree, which absolutely exploded my mind. I drove it way past the age where it's cool to drive such a thing."

Because of that, Shepard said he and wife Kristen Bell do everything in their power to ensure their 5-year-old and 3-year-old girls don't take such things for granted. "We're in a really fortunate position. Our daughters are both quite privileged, and it's important to us that they understand that not everyone is born with that same advantage," the actor told E! News. "We're trying to lead through example so [charity] seems like part of a routine anyone should do. We think it's best to not preach it to them but rather involve them in it and make it a habit."