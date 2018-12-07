It's Paris Hilton's world and we're all just living in it. Sort of.

Viewers will get an inside look into the Paris' life—especially her online world—in Netflix's The American Meme. E! News has your exclusive first look above.

The movie, which also features social media stars DJ Khaled, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowsk, focuses on four social media disruptors, Paris Hilton (@parishilton), Josh Ostrovsky (@TheFatJewish), Brittany Furlan (@brittanyfurlan) and Kirill Bichutsky (@slutwhisperer). For them, likes and followers are a way of life.

"You can just pick up your phone and you can show your talent to the world," DJ Khaled says in the exclusive trailer above.