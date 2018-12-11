E! is going ASMR!



E! News hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are getting in on the ASMR trend (AKA Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response or quiet sounds that please the mind) in a hilarious new holiday-themed YouTube video that touches on many topics near and dear to the BFFs and co-workers.



"Is this supposed to be sexual? I'm so confused by this whole thing," Giuliana cracked as she got used to the low-talker experience.



"People literally are watching us and they're turned off," Jason replied. "They're like, 'I don't feel like having sex for days.'"



After G and Jason got used to the ASMR way of speaking, they tackled the tough questions and nothing was off limits, including Jason's real-life pal Justin Bieber.