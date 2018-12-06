Carrie Ann Inaba's guest seat on The Talk is about to become permanent.

According to a source, Inaba will permanently fill the seat left vacant from original host Julie Chen. Chen departed the series after sexual misconduct allegations leveled against her husband, former CBS boss Les Moonves, came to light. She still hosts Big Brother, one of the network's most popular reality shows. When Chen exited the show with a taped message, she gave Inaba a shout out.

"Carrie Ann [Inaba], I don't know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister. I'm just saying," Chen said.