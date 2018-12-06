Tyler Perry's $430,000 Random Act of Kindness Will Warm Your Heart

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 2:26 PM

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry presents...a holiday miracle!

The actor and filmmaker, one of the highest-paid men in entertainment, played Santa and paid off almost 1,500 people's bills for their layaways at two Walmarts in Georgia, E! News has learned. A source told E! News that Perry donated $432,635 to the stores. A layaway allows a customer to reserve a product at a retailer and pay for it over time. 

"I was trying to do this anonymously," Perry said in a Twitter video posted on Thursday. "So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you, if you have a layaway at Walmart at 844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point, GA, in Atlanta, or if you have a layaway at the Walmart at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, GA...if you have a layaway at either place and it was in there as of 9:30 this morning...I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas. So Merry Christmas to everybody."

"You gotta go into the Walmart, get your layaway, pay a penny, one penny, and you get your layaway," he continued. "I know it's hard times, a lot of people are struggling and I'm just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this. So God bless you, go get your stuff, and Merry Christmas."

A Walmart spokesperson told E! News, "Tyler Perry's generous donation is making an unbelievable difference for so many families, and we can't thank him enough for his kindness. The heartfelt excitement and joy we're seeing from our customers as a result of his holiday gift has been touching."

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

