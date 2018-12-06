Tyler Perry's $430,000 Random Act of Kindness Will Warm Your Heart

Tyler Perry presents...a holiday miracle!

The actor and filmmaker, one of the highest-paid men in entertainment, played Santa and paid off almost 1,500 people's bills for their layaways at two Walmarts in Georgia, E! News has learned. A source told E! News that Perry donated $432,635 to the stores. A layaway allows a customer to reserve a product at a retailer and pay for it over time.

"I was trying to do this anonymously," Perry said in a Twitter video posted on Thursday. "So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you, if you have a layaway at Walmart at 844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point, GA, in Atlanta, or if you have a layaway at the Walmart at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, GA...if you have a layaway at either place and it was in there as of 9:30 this morning...I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas. So Merry Christmas to everybody."

"You gotta go into the Walmart, get your layaway, pay a penny, one penny, and you get your layaway," he continued. "I know it's hard times, a lot of people are struggling and I'm just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this. So God bless you, go get your stuff, and Merry Christmas."