Billy Porter on Pose's Game-Changing Golden Globes Nomination: "It's a New Day"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 1:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Billy Porter, Pose

FX

Billy Porter was in the middle of filming a scene for his new movie, Limited Partners opposite Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek, when the Golden Globes nominations came out, so his phone was on silent and not in view. When he finally had a chance to check it? Imagine his surprise.

"When I looked at it, I had a bunch of messages," Porter told E! News from set. Porter was nominated for Best Actor—Television Series Drama for his work in the FX show Pose. The series itself was nominated for Best Television Series—Drama. Pose, which hails from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, is an ensemble drama set in the 1980s. The series, which made history with the most-ever transgender series regular cast members, follows several LGBTQ characters in the world of African-American and Latino ball culture.

Photos

Remember These LGBTQ Firsts on TV?

"It did take my breath away," he admitted. "I've been in this business really long time. Artists, we don't do it for awards, but it's very—it's really nice. It's just really, really nice. I'm so grateful to have lived long enough to see the day when stories about my community are at the front and center. It's amazing."

Porter said "it's a new day," and these nominations prove it.

Pose

FX

"Especially right now when so many marginalized people are being marginalized even more by our leaders, it's really…Art is always the place that sort of softens the heart. It pierces through, it changes the molecular structure of human beings when they can relate to a story. There's empathy that evolves, that I'm so humbled to be a part of that storytelling. To have it be recognized is icing on the cake," he said.

At the time of the interview, Porter said everybody has been texting him, but he's been busy filming. However, he taken the time to think about his Golden Globes red carpet outfit. His character on Pose, Pray Tell, is the emcee of the balls and always dressed to kill. "I have thought about what I'm going to be wearing. Randi Rham is creating a special piece for me, a couture piece for me."

Pose wasn't the only breakthrough diversity in this year's crop of nominations. Crazy Rich Asians picked up a handful of nominations, as did Black Panther. And the festivities will be shepherded in part by Sandra Oh, a nominee herself, she'll be the first Asian person to host the show.

"Being a part of a generation that is embracing everybody, all of the stories are being told, everybody's story has a place, everybody's journey has place. And the more we embrace that, the more it with love, the better the world is going to be," Porter said. "You learn things when you see things. When you see a different group of people, when you immerse yourself in another kind of world, you begin to understand—we all begin to understand—we're the same. We're all the same."

As for what's ahead in Pose season two, well, Porter couldn't tell us anything.

"You know we're not allowed to tease nothing," he said with a laugh. "I've got to keep my job, honey!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , TV , Top Stories , Golden Globes , Apple News , Entertainment , LGBTQ

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor Season 23

The Bachelor's Got a Girl in a Sloth Costume Because Why the Heck Not

This Is Us

This Is Us Stars Preview the Answers Coming Your Way (And Apologize for Stressing You Out)

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

Lori Loughlin Dishes on "Fuller House" Season 4

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

Chrissy Metz: Mandy Moore's Been in Prosthetics for "600 Hours"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.