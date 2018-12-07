Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 5:35 AM
The 2019 Grammys are bound to strike a chord with music lovers.
Nominations for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards were announced this morning in all 84 categories, honoring the best recordings released between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe joined the hosts of CBS This Morning to announce the first wave of nominations; simultaneously, nominations were also revealed in selected categories on Apple Music. The others were announced in a press release.
After being held in New York City last year, the show is returning to L.A. and will be broadcast live from the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS.
"We are delighted to host the world's premier music event back in our hometown and look forward to celebrating the remarkable musical contributions made by songwriters, producers, engineers, mixers and recording artists," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "As always, Grammy season will kick off with a series of events that showcase various genres of music, educational programs and our charitable initiatives. We look forward to working with our Los Angeles partners to produce some remarkable and unforgettable events."
A host has yet to be revealed.
Here is the complete list of nominations (so far):
Record of the Year:
"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" — Drake
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Album of the Year:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)
Song of the Year:
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording:
"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
"Losing It" — Fisher
"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Best Rock Song:
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War and Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records
Best Rap Album:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
Best Country Album:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album:
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album:
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Best Americana Album:
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Best Comedy Album:
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best Song Written for Visual Media:
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther
"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Island
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
Best Rock Performance
"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333
"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm
Best Metal Performance
"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between the Buried And Me
"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire
"Betrayer" — Trivium
"On My Teeth" — Underoath
Best Rock Album
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
MANIA, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
Best Country Solo Performance
"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn
"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris
"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves
"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton
"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne
"Tequila" — Dan + Shay
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town
"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Song
"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)
"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges and Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)
"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds and Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Wondaland/Atlantic
Best Alternative Music Album
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
Colors — Beck
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton
"Summer" — The Carters
"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began" — PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
"Honest" — MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. and Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton and Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)
Best R&B Album
Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
"Be Careful" — Cardi B
"Nice for What" — Drake
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)
"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)
"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)
"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
MCA Nashville
Best New Age Album
Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard and David Kuckhemann
Beloved — Snatam Kaur
Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, soloist
"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soloist
"We See" — Fred Hersch, soloists
"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, soloist
"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, soloist
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller
Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade
Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Presence — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels
Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque — Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr and Jekalyn Carr, songwriters
"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne
"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, songwriters
"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, songwriter
"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson and Brian Courtney Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver and Ran Jackson, songwriters
"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters
"Joy." — for KING and COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
"Grace Got You" — MercyMe featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds and John Reuben, songwriters
"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp and Tauren Wells, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture
Surrounded — Michael W. Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
Unexpected — Jason Crabb
Clear Skies — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs
Still Standing — The Martins
Love Love Love — Gordon Mote
Republic Records
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Claroscura — Aterciopelados
Coastcity — COASTCITY
Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné
Gourmet — Orishas
Aztlán — Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar
Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte
Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán
Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez
Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance
"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin
"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"All on My Mind" — Anderson East
Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson
Best American Roots Song
"All the Trouble" — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack and Adam Wright, songwriters (Lee Ann Womack)
"Build a Bridge" — Jeff Tweedy, songwriter (Mavis Staples)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Knockin' on Your Screen Door" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
"Summer's End" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Bluegrass Album
Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus
The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys
North of Despair — Wood and Wire
Best Traditional Blues Album
Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside
The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy
No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito
Here in Babylon — Teresa James at the Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More — Danielle Nicole
Out of the Blues — Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright and the Train — Victor Wainwright and the Train
Best Folk Album
Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez
Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons
Rifles and Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden — Iron and Wine
All Ashore — Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin
Spyboy — Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa
No 'Ane'I — Kalani Pe'a
Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit
David LaChapelle
Best Reggae Album
As the World Turns — Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever — Etana
Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time — Protoje
44/876 — Sting and Shaggy
Best World Music Album
Deran — Bombino
Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times — Seun Kuti and Egypt 80
Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir
The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory
Best Children's Album
All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats
Building Blocks — Tim Kubart
Falu's Bazaar — Falu
Giants of Science — The Pop Ups
The Nation of Imagine — Frank and Deane
Best Spoken Word Album
Accessory to War (Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance
Calypso — David Sedaris
Creative Quest — Questlove
Faith - A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish
Best Musical Theater Album
The Band's Visit — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Carousel — Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller, principal soloists; Steven Epstein, producer (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis and Jason Tam, principal soloists; Harvey Mason, Jr., producer (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, composer; Tim Rice, lyricist) (Original Television Cast)
My Fair Lady — Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz and Harry Hadden-Paton, principal soloists; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel and Ted Sperling, producers (Frederick Loewe, composer; Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist) (2018 Broadway Cast)
Once on This Island — Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell and Lea Salonga, principal soloists; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty and Elliot Scheiner, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me by Your Name — Various Artists
Deadpool 2 — Various Artists
The Greatest Showman — Various Artists
Lady Bird — Various Artists
Stranger Things — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, composers
Coco — Michael Giacchino, composer
The Shape of Water — Alexandre Desplat, composer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi — John Williams, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Atlantic Records
Parkwood Entertainment / Roc Nation
Best Instrumental Composition
"Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil)" — Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)
"Chrysalis" — Jeremy Kittel, composer (Kittel and Co.)
"Infinity War" — Alan Silverstri, composer (Alan Silvestri)
"Mine Mission" — John Powell and John Williams, composers (John Powell and John Williams)
"The Shape of Water" — Alexandre Desplat, composer (Alexandre Desplat)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Batman Theme (TV)" — Randy Waldman and Justin Wilson, arrangers (Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis)
"Change The World" — Mark Kibble, arranger (Take 6)
"Madrid Finale" — John Powell, arranger (John Powell)
"The Shape of Water" — Alexandre Desplat, arranger (Alexandre Desplat)
"Stars and Stripes Forever" — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"It Was a Very Good Year" — Matt Rollings and Kristin Wilkinson, arrangers (Willie Nelson)
"Jolene" — Dan Pugach and Nicole Zuraitis, arrangers (Dan Pugach)
"Mona Lisa" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Gregory Porter)
"Niña" — Gonzalo Grau, arranger (Magos Herrera and Brooklyn Rider)
"Spiderman Theme" — Randy Waldman, arranger (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 and Chris Potter)
Category 65 - Best Recording Package
Be the Cowboy — Mary Banas, art director (Mitski)
Love Yourself: Tear — HuskyFox, art director (BTS)
Masseduction — Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)
The Offering — Qing-Yang Xiao, art director (The Chairman)
Well Kept Thing — Adam Moore, art director (Foxhole)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Appetite for Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box) — Arian Buhler, Charles Dooher, Jeff Fura, Scott Sandler and Matt Taylor, art directors (Guns N' Roses)
I'll Be Your Girl — Carson Ellis, Jeri Heiden and Glen Nakasako, art directors (The Decemberists)
Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Roy Henry Vickers, art directors (Grateful Dead)
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic — Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors ("Weird Al" Yankovic)
Too Many Bad Habits — Sarah Dodds and Shauna Dodds, art directors (Johnny Nicholas)
Best Album Notes
Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924 — James P. Leary, album notes writer (Various Artists)
4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings of America's Iconic Instrument — Richard Martin and Ted Olson, album notes writers (Charles A. Asbury)
The 1960 Time Sessions — Ben Ratliff, album notes writer (Sonny Clark Trio)
The Product of Our Souls: The Sound and Sway of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra — David Gilbert, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition) — Amanda Petrusich, album notes writer (Bob Dylan)
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris — David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Any Other Way — Rob Bowman, Douglas Mcgowan, Rob Sevier and Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton, mastering engineer (Jackie Shane)
At the Louisiana Hayride Tonight... — Martin Hawkins, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Battleground Korea: Songs and Sounds of America's Forgotten War — Hugo Keesing, compilation producer; Christian Zwarg, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
A Rhapsody in Blue - The Extraordinary Life of Oscar Levant — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer and Rebekah Wineman, mastering engineers (Oscar Levant)
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris — William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All the Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do — Ryan Freeland and Kenneth Pattengale, engineers; Kim Rosen, mastering engineer (The Milk Carton Kids)
Colors — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)
Earthtones — Robbie Lackritz, engineer; Philip Shaw Bova, mastering engineer (Bahamas)
Head Over Heels — Nathaniel Alford, Jason Evigan, Chris Galland, Tom Gardner, Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Tony Hoffer, Derek Keota, Ian Kirkpatrick, David Macklovitch, Amber Mark, Manny Marroquin, Vaughn Oliver, Chris "TEK" O'Ryan, Morgan Taylor Reid and Gian Stone, engineers; Chris Gehringer and Michelle Mancini, mastering engineers (Chromeo)
Voicenotes — Manny Marroquin and Charlie Puth, engineers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer (Charlie Puth)
Best Remixed Recording
"Audio (CID Remix)" — CID, remixer (LSD)
"How Long (EDX's Dubai Skyline Remix)" — Maurizio Colella, remixer (Charlie Puth)
"Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)" — Stefan Bossems and Claus Terhoeven, remixers (Gabriel and Dresden featuring Sub Teal)
"Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)" — Kaskade, remixer (Kygo featuring Justin Jesso)
"Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)" — Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Eye in the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
Folketoner — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor)
Seven Words From The Cross — Daniel Shores, surround mix engineer; Daniel Shores, surround mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, surround producer (Matthew Guard and Skylark)
Sommerro: Ujamaa and the Iceberg — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir)
Symbol — Prashant Mistry and Ronald Prent, surround mix engineers; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Prashant Mistry and Ronald Prent, surround producers (Engine-Earz Experiment)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — Mark Donahue and Dirk Sobotka, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones and Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
John Williams at the Movies — Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Jerry Junkin and Dallas Winds)
Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music of James M. Stephenson — Bill Maylone and Mary Mazurek, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (John Bruce Yeh)
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 11 — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Visions and Variations — Tom Caulfield, engineer; Jesse Lewis, mastering engineer (A Far Cry)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Elizabeth Ostrow
Judith Sherman
Dirk Sobotka
Best Orchestral Performance
"Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 and Symphony No. 4" — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
"Ruggles, Stucky and Harbison: Orchestral Works" — David Alan Miller, conductor (National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic)
"Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
"Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 and 11" — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Adams: Doctor Atomic — John Adams, conductor; Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley and Brindley Sherratt; Friedemann Engelbrecht, producer (BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers)
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Lully: Alceste — Christophe Rousset, conductor; Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro and Judith Van Wanroij; Maximilien Ciup, producer (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur)
Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier — Sebastian Weigle, conductor; Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Günther Groissböck and Erin Morley; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Verdi: Rigoletto — Constantine Orbelian, conductor; Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Nadine Sierra; Vilius Keras and Aleksandra Keriene, producers (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of the Kaunas State Choir)
Best Choral Performance
"Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes" — Vladimir Gorbik, conductor (Mikhail Davydov and Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir)
"Kastalsky: Memory Eternal" — Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
"McLoskey: Zealot Canticles" — Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval and Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
"Rachmaninov: The Bells" — Mariss Jansons, conductor; Peter Dijkstra, chorus master (Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov and Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
"Seven Words From the Cross" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Skylark)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"Anderson, Laurie: Landfall" — Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet
"Beethoven, Shostakovich and Bach" — The Danish String Quartet
"Blueprinting" — Aizuri Quartet
"Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos" — Leif Ove Andsnes and Marc-André Hamelin
"Visions and Variations" — A Far Cry
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 2" — Yuja Wang; Simon Rattle, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
"Biber: The Mystery Sonatas" — Christina Day Martinson; Martin Pearlman, conductor (Boston Baroque)
"Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, Op. 26" — Joshua Bell (The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields)
"Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square" — Craig Morris
"Kernis: Violin Concerto" — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
ARC — Anthony Roth Costanzo; Jonathan Cohen, conductor (Les Violons Du Roy)
The Handel Album — Philippe Jaroussky; Artaserse, ensemble
Mirages — Sabine Devieilhe; François-Xavier Roth, conductor (Alexandre Tharaud; Marianne Crebassa and Jodie Devos; Les Siècles)
Schubert: Winterreise — Randall Scarlata; Gilbert Kalish, accompanist
Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'India and Landi — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium
Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Gold — The King's Singers; Nigel Short, producer
The John Adams Edition — Simon Rattle, conductor; Christoph Franke, producer
John Williams at the Movies — Jerry Junkin, conductor; Donald J. McKinney, producer
Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade to Music; Flos Campi — Peter Oundjian, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" — Mason Bates, composer; Mark Campbell, librettist (Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones and Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
"Du Yun: Air Glow" — Du Yun, composer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
"Heggie: Great Scott" —Jake Heggie, composer; Terrence McNally, librettist (Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato, Dallas Opera Chorus and Orchestra)
"Kernis: Violin Concerto" — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot and Seattle Symphony)
"Mazzoli: Vespers for Violin" — Missy Mazzoli, composer (Olivia De Prato)
Category 83 - Best Music Video
"Apes--t"—The Carters; Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels and Erinn Williams, video producers
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino; Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole and Fam Rothstein, video producers
"I'm Not Racist" — Joyner Lucas; Joyner Lucas and Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
"PYNK" — Janelle Monáe; Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel and Whitney Jackson, video producers
"MUMBO JUMBO" — Tierra Whack; Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
Best Music Film
Life In 12 Bars — Eric Clapton; Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen and Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers
Whitney — Whitney Houston; Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn and Lisa Erspamer, video producers
Quincy — Quincy Jones; Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer
Itzhak — Itzhak Perlman; Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer
The King — Elvis Presley; Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn and Christopher St. John, video producers
