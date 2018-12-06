Prince William Teases Kate Middleton Over Her Christmas Tree-Inspired Outfit

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 1:18 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

Prince William playfully poked fun at Kate Middleton's outfit this week.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force Akrotiri in Cyprus to meet with serving personnel and their families, as well as members of the local community. For the visit, Kate, 36, wore a $695 Army Green Smythe "Duchess Wool Blazer." She paired the blazer with a cream top and wide-legged Jigsaw trousers.

While posing for photos during their visit on Wednesday, William, 36, had everyone laughing as he joked that, in her green blazer, Kate was "camouflaged against the tree" directly behind them.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

"My wife's camouflaged against the tree," William said as Kate giggled beside him.

During the royal couple's visit, Kate reportedly revealed a bit of information about their youngest son. According to Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English and HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash, Kate shared that Prince Louis is starting to be able to wave.

It was just last week that Kate told a sweet story about her eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sharing they call their dad by the nickname "Pops."

In just a few weeks, William and Kate will join Prince HarryMeghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members for a holiday celebration. It's been revealed that the royals will all be heading to Sandringham for Christmas.

