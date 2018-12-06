EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor Nation's Peter Kraus and Bibiana Julian Are "Casually Dating"

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 12:03 PM

Presenting another low-key new Bachelor couple, without the onscreen dramatics!

After neither found love on TV, The Bachelorette season 13 runner-up Peter Kraus is dating The Bachelor season 22 contestant Bibiana Julian, E! News has learned. On Tuesday, the two were spotted sitting together at a Miami Heat game in her hometown in Miami.

"Peter and Bibiana have been friends for a while now through the Bachelor franchise, but most recently started hanging out alone. There is definitely a romantic connection there and they are casually dating," a source told E! News. "It's very new and they are seeing how thing go. They spent time alone in Miami together, went to the Heat game on a date, and are really enjoying each other's company."

"It's hard because their relationship is long distance, but they are trying to see how things pan out and are definitely into each other," the source added.

Kraus and Julian's reps had no comment.

He was the frontrunner to be the star of The Bachelor season 22, the season Julian competed on, before Arie Luyendyk Jr. was chosen. Kraus was later expected to compete on The Bachelor Winter Games but ultimately did not get picked to appear on it. However, Julian was a contestant on the show.

While several Bachelor Nation contestants who previously didn't know each other well have paired up on the more popular spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, few couples have formed offscreen.

In 2008, The Bachelorette season four star DeAnna Pappas picked contestant Jesse Csincsak but they later broke up and he ultimately ended up dating and then marrying Ann Lueders, who competed on The Bachelor season 13. They have three children.

In 2012, Chris Lambton, the runner-up on The Bachelorette season six, married Peyton Wright, who competed on The Bachelor season 10. They are expecting their second child.

