Forget jiggy, Will and Jada are now getting .giffy with it.

In just the last year, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have quietly-but-quickly become one of the most popular and successful power couples on social media, each making their mark on a different social platform in a major and game-changing way. And it's not just them, as the entire Smith family, including Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, as well as other members, have helped the superstar pair grow their online empire, making them the true first family of the Internet.

And as they celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary, we're looking back on how they came to become the King of Instagram and the Queen of Facebook, all while keeping it refreshingly real about their relationship struggles and sharing some of their sweetest family moments with millions of people.