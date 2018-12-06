Wu's acting nomination marks the first time an Asian-American woman has been nominated in that category since Miyoshi Umeki the 1962 Golden Globes—something she doesn't take lightly. "I feel very...lucky and grateful. But if it is a torch, it's one that I'm not carrying alone. I know that I've been a very vocal person politically in regard to my activism, but then there are also so many other forms of carrying this torch. There's the content people make on YouTube. There are so many other avenues, and I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge all the other artists out there who are part of this whole movement," she said. "Being part of Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off the Boat has made me very visible, I guess, but the passion behind these projects is one that is not exclusive to me—it's one that I think a lot of the community shares."

More than once, Wu emphasized just how "special" it was to make Crazy Rich Asians, and how "special" it is to those who've seen it. "When you have that mutual love and excitement, it only naturally follows that you become family and community, that you find a sense of unity together, because everybody was so pumped to be there. For most of us, I think except for me, this was the first time that we were in an American movie or TV show where we weren't a token Asian. And when you're not the token, and when the story is about you, you don't have to explain your place in the story. You can just tell a story. And that means so much to all of us. We we were just happy to have the opportunity to share it with anybody and with each other."