Priyanka Chopra Had a Surprising Request For Her Wedding Hairstylist

What the bride wants, the bride gets.

Just when you thought the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding stories were coming to an end, we received intel into what occurred in the dressing rooms hours before the actress walked down the aisle.

"We took about forty five minutes to complete the style," her longtime hairstylist Priyanka Borkar told E! News regarding her Mehendi. "For the Christian wedding, it took me an hour and half to complete the whole look."

The beauty pro, who has been the star's Indian-based hairstylist for over eight years, was responsible for all her looks over the course of the week, including her weddings and reception looks. The duo opted for up-dos—a go-to hairstyle for brides—that varied by hair accessories and how the hair was swept up.