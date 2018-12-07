"Jared [Kushner] was texting me and said, 'Honestly we couldn't have picked a better person to open up his heart and for this to get started because now he doesn't want to stop,'" North West's mom happily relays to Alice. "That's all you, so thank you."

Unsurprisingly, this entire process has motivated Kim to do more as she's become aware at "how messed up our system is."

"There's so much that has to be done and I know Alice's case is the one that spoke to me, but now that that is in me I can't stop at Alice," Kim concludes later on. "There has to be so much more that I can do."

Kim's visit with Alice is an especially sweet one as even Kanye West gets on the phone to speak with the 63-year-old grandmother. During their brief chat, Alice proves she is a 'Ye fan by gushing about the "love" she has for the "Famous" rapper.

