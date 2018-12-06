Oh, isn't this amazing?

Disney Parks has offered a sneak peek video of Tokyo Disneyland's upcoming Beauty and the Beast ride and attraction, The Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast. The project is modeled after the original 1991 animated film and features animatronic figures of Belle, the Beast/Prince Adam, her horse Philippe and other characters.

The heroine appears in multiple outfits, including her signature everyday blue dress and white apron and dazzling yellow ball gown. Guests will venture into the Beast's castle and ride in groups on rotating bowls resembling Chip's china pattern, to give them a sensation of "dancing" or "ice skating" to the music in the famous ballroom.