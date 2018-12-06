Mrs. Jonas! Priyanka Chopra Proudly Adopts Nick Jonas' Last Name

Presenting the newest Mrs. Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra has adopted new husband Nick Jonas' last name. Her Instagram profile now reads, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

The 36-year-old actress and 26-year-old pop star married in her native India this past weekend. The two exchanged vows at a Christian ceremony performed by Nick's father, Kevin Jonas Sr., and then had a traditional Hindu wedding the day after. The two and their guests also took part in many pre-wedding activities, as is customary in India.

Priyanka and Nick remained in India for a few days after their wedding before heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The actress wore a plum and blue printed wrap-around top over black, white and plum track pants and still sported the Mehendi designs temporarily tattooed on her hands, from one of her pre-wedding events. Nick wore a light gray suit and blue slippers.

A day earlier, Priyanka and Nick attended their first public event since their nuptials, the launch of the dating app Bumble in New Delhi. Priyanka is an investor and adviser for the company.