Mrs. Jonas! Priyanka Chopra Proudly Adopts Nick Jonas' Last Name

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

AFP/Getty Images

Presenting the newest Mrs. Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra has adopted new husband Nick Jonas' last name. Her Instagram profile now reads, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

The 36-year-old actress and 26-year-old pop star married in her native India this past weekend. The two exchanged vows at a Christian ceremony performed by Nick's father, Kevin Jonas Sr., and then had a traditional Hindu wedding the day after. The two and their guests also took part in many pre-wedding activities, as is customary in India.

Priyanka and Nick remained in India for a few days after their wedding before heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The actress wore a plum and blue printed wrap-around top over black, white and plum track pants and still sported the Mehendi designs temporarily tattooed on her hands, from one of her pre-wedding events. Nick wore a light gray suit and blue slippers.

A day earlier, Priyanka and Nick attended their first public event since their nuptials, the launch of the dating app Bumble in New Delhi. Priyanka is an investor and adviser for the company.

Photos

All of Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Week Looks

Nick's brother Joe Jonas served as the best man at the wedding. He talked about the fun-filled weekend on NBC's Today show on Thursday, saying it was a "dream" to take part in it.

Earlier on Thursday, Joe posted on Instagram a photo of Nick and Priyanka at their Christian ceremony, writing, "Super Married! I Love You Both! Welcome to the Family Pri! Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lori Loughlin Dishes on "Fuller House" Season 4

Offset, Nicki Minaj

Offset's Alleged Mistress Was in One of Nicki Minaj's Music Videos

Kim Kardashian Is Taking Over Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Eve Bash

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Hollywood Film Awards

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Cardi B, Summer Bunni, Offset

Instagram Model Accused of Coming Between Cardi B and Offset Speaks Out

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B and Offset Split: What's at Stake in Their Financial Empire

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.