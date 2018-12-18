In 1994, the world was blessed with The Santa Clause. We might not have known it then, but this movie would turn out to be one of the greatest holiday movies ever. OK, we totally knew it then and we continue to know and love it now.

After 20 plus years, fans still tune in to watch The Santa Clause during the Christmas season and we are right there with you. We are massive fans of this holiday flick and we will always watch it during December...like, always.

If we're being honest we would never miss watching this Tim Allen led Christmas movie during the holiday season. Seriously, you don't miss watching The Santa Clause no matter how old you get...you just don't!

When we say we are fans of this comedy and family film we mean we are mega fans. We love that Allen plays Scott Calvin whose initials are "SC" which are indicative of the fact that he will one day be Santa Claus.