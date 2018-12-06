by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 7:19 AM
His episode hasn't even aired yet, and Jason Momoa might just be the most stoked Saturday Night Live host ever.
Momoa's first promo for his gig, which you can see above, features the Aquaman star acting as an NBC page, doing the most to get a caller some very vital information. There's dancing, action sequences and lots of hairography. Momoa forever.
But that's not all! We told you he's doing the most: Momoa roamed the halls of Saturday Night Live's iconic studio 8H naked. Well, with a towel, but in the Instagram post below, he starts out in his dressing room shower and goes in search of the SNL writers in his birthday suit (plus a towel).
Momoa is making his hosting debut on Saturday, Dec. 8 with musical guests Mumford and Sons. And as you've seen above and below, he's clearly pumped.
View this post on Instagram
SNL Day 2 @nbcsnl get wet Meet the cast #showmyaloha #hawaiianstyle #bango #hhrreejjehhhhh Aloha j
A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on
He's also posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram and a promo reviving his Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo. You see, if you don't watch Saturday Night Live, Drogo is going to come to your house and…then, well, watch the video.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
