Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years: Report

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 7:36 PM

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have gone their separate ways. 

The A-list actor and supermodel's relationship is over after more than four years together, People reports. In March 2017, Bradley and Irina welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper

Two years prior, the exes first sparked romance rumors after attending a Broadway show together. Shortly thereafter, paparazzi caught Bradley and Irina getting handsy in public and a source told E! News that things were quickly "heating up" between the pair. 

"They both want kids one day and that's been discussed between them," an insider revealed at the time. "They have a huge attraction to each other between their personalities and their sexual energies. You see them in a room and you immediately are in love with them as a couple."

By September 2015, the inseparable stars had exchanged "I love you's" and were spending time with each other's families.

Lady Gaga Sets Record Straight on Bradley Cooper Rumors

In the spring of 2016, Bradley and Irina took two major steps in their relationship—walking their first red carpet as a couple and making their romance Instagram official.

Months later, the 33-year-old Russian beauty debuted her growing baby bump on the runway of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Following the birth of their little girl, Bradley and Irina continued to grow closer as they embraced parenthood with open arms. "They both work together with their baby and are really the most loving and warm parents," a source told E! News, saying that the private duo split their time as a family between New York City, London and Los Angeles. 

Bradley, 44, sang a similar tune when he touched on his personal life in a recent interview with NPR.

"I guess having a child, and having a family of my own—which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of—has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," the actor gushed.

Despite the highs, this famous duo has been facing weeks of reports that there is trouble in paradise. In fact, breakup rumors went into overdrive amid rumors about Bradley and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga.

The whispers got so loud that Lady Gaga had to slam the speculation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "No," she proclaimed when Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked if she was having an affair. "I'm an artist, and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job. And, fooled ya!"

Ultimately, it appears this split can't be blamed on just one movie role. According to a source, the pair thought long and hard about their decision to separate.

"They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," an insider shared with E! News. "They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."

