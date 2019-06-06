Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years: Report

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have gone their separate ways.

The A-list actor and supermodel's relationship is over after more than four years together, People reports. In March 2017, Bradley and Irina welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Two years prior, the exes first sparked romance rumors after attending a Broadway show together. Shortly thereafter, paparazzi caught Bradley and Irina getting handsy in public and a source told E! News that things were quickly "heating up" between the pair.

"They both want kids one day and that's been discussed between them," an insider revealed at the time. "They have a huge attraction to each other between their personalities and their sexual energies. You see them in a room and you immediately are in love with them as a couple."

By September 2015, the inseparable stars had exchanged "I love you's" and were spending time with each other's families.