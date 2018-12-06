Watch the 2019 Golden Globes Nominations Ceremony Live

It's almost time to roll out the red carpet!

Beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT, actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater will reveal the nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The live-stream (embedded below) will go live earlier at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT.

The four presenters will be joined onstage by Isan Elba, the newly named Golden Globe ambassador; Meher Tatna, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's president; and Barry Adelman, the executive producer and executive vice president of TV at Dick Clark Productions. Crews, Gurira, Mann and Slater will announce the second group of categories, honoring the best in film and television, at 8:34 a.m. ET/5:34 a.m. PT on the live-stream and on NBC's Today.