The Ultimate Fit Friend Gift Guide 2018

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 3:30 AM
Whether or not you love to workout, we all have that one fit friend that sticks to gym life 365 days a year.
Yeah, you wish you could be more like them but sometimes it's more fun to let them do their thing. They inspire you, plain and simple, so when the holidays roll around you want to let them know it. And how do you show your love? By gifting them with some very useful new gym gear you know they'll use.
From flirty hot pink boxing gloves to super nice go-to yoga pants, here are our favorites.
BUY IT: Everlast Premium Synthetic Leather Sparring Gloves, $32 at Target
Article continues below
BUY IT: JLab Crasher Micro Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $20 at Dicks Sporting Goods
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: Motivational Fitness Workout Sports Water Bottle, $20 at Amazon
Article continues below
BUY IT: Everlast Cardio Kickboxing Fitness Gloves, $20 at Target
BUY IT: VICTORIA SPORT Essential Quarter-Zip Pullover, $40 at Victoria's Secret
Article continues below
BUY IT: Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker, $150 at Dicks Sporting Goods
BUY IT: VICTORIA SPORT KNOCKOUT BY VICTORIA SPORT SIDE STRAP TIGHT, $70 at Victoria's Secret
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: Adidas Originals Zip-Up Track Jacket, $80 at Urban Outfitters
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?