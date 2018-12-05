Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reached a custody agreement on Friday and both sides may be breathing a sigh of relief, albeit a small one.

Jolie's attorney Samantha Bley DeJean confirmed to E! News on Nov. 30 that the arrangement "was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge." According to DeJean, "The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial." The specifics of the custody deal remain confidential "to protect the best interests of the kids."

While the details remain under lock and key, a source told E! News on Wednesday that Jolie "is pleased to be entering the next stage and is relieved with the progress for the health of the family."

The custody battle was scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 4. A source told us on Nov. 5 that the parents and their legal teams were "working together towards an out of court settlement."

The insider added, "Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father."