Cardi B Shares First Photo of Daughter Kulture Hours After Announcing Offset Split

Wed., Dec. 5, 2018

Cardi B, Kulture

Cardi B just made all our Christmas wishes come true.

After nearly six months, the rapper finally shared a photo of her adorable daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. In the new pic shared to Instagram, the baby girl is sitting in her car seat all dolled up in a pink ensemble, as well as a cute bib with her name embroidered on it. Too add a little bit more flare to the pink ensemble, Kulture wore a sparkly headband. 

Kulture clearly takes after her famous mother, as seen in her big, sparkling eyes. 

Cardi captioned the cute picture: "My heart."

The "I Like It" rapper unveiled the photo of the six-month-old just hours after announcing she and husband Offset are no longer together. "So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," Cardi told her fans in the video shared to Instagram. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

She continued, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."

And on Wednesday, a source told E! News that the couple had been struggling in recent months, but Cardi stayed with the Migos rapper since she wanted to "keep the family together." However, the insider said it became clear that splitting up is "what is best right now."

Despite their shocking split, Cardi knows in her heart that Offset is "an amazing dad and business partner," revealed the source.

