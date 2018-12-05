Kat Von D Reveals a Complete Stranger Donated Breast Milk to Her Newborn

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kat Von D, baby

Instagram

Kat Von D is opening up about the first days of her baby boy's life.

The tattoo artist and makeup mogul announced the arrival of her and husband Leafar Seyer's son, Leafar Von D Reyes, on Instagram in early December. Kat returned to social media on Wednesday to share details about the first two days of Leafar's life.

"During the first two days of Leafar's life, his blood sugar count had been low, and as much as I had committed myself to strictly breastfeed, my milk hadn't come in yet," Kat began her message to fans. "The pediatrician suggested asking around to see if any friends might have a bit of extra milk they could donate - and if not, I'd have to consider supplementing with formula - something we personally did not want to do."

Read

Kat Von D Gives Birth to Her First Child

"I called my beloved midwife, @losangelesmidwife to see if she knew anyone who might be willing to share a bit of their breastmilk who was on a plant-based diet, as that was crucial to us," Kat continued. "And she quickly connected me with @mattersofmotherhood who, without even knowing me, and without question, stepped up and donated a few ounces to us in the middle of the night."

"Needless to say, Leafar's levels boosted, and we are now happily breastfeeding at home," Kat told her Instagram followers. "Can't thank @mattersofmotherhood enough for getting us through these rough nights with your donation. This is true community. True sisterhood. True kindness."

Kat concluded her message by telling her fans she "can't wait" to "pay it forward one day soon."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kat Von D , Celeb Kids , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, AMAs, Candid

Cardi B Shares First Photo of Daughter Kulture Hours After Announcing Offset Split

Steven Yeun, Joana Pak, Clippers Game

Steven Yeun's Wife Joana Pak Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Eddie Murphy Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Fiancé Paige Butcher

Kat Von D

Kat Von D Gives Birth to Her First Child

JWoww, Son, Greyson, Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Video of Son Greyson Speaking After Revealing Autism Diagnosis

Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Why Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Are Absolutely Perfect Golden Globes Hosts

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.