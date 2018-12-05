How Ellen Pompeo Deals With Being Called a "White Bitch"

Ellen Pompeo, who has a mixed race family, credits her compassion with being able to withstand racially charged criticism.

The 49-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress and husband Chris Ivery, who is black, share daughters Stella, 9, and Sienna, 4, and son Eli, who will turn 2 this month. Over the years, Pompeo has spoken out against racism and lack of diversity in Hollywood.

"Ellen, through all the ups and down you've had, people calling you a 'white bitch,' and people telling you don't use the black power fist, and you marrying a black man and that probably being an issue at some point, that could create a lot of insecurity, that could create a lot of instability in a person," Jada Pinkett Smith tells Pompeo on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, in an interview airing on December 10. "What I've seen in you is that it's only created deeper character."

"So I suffered trauma at an early age. My mother died when I was 4," Pompeo responded. "And I think that when you suffer any kind of trauma, especially as a child, I think you learn compassion, and I think that that makes you a more compassionate person. At the root of it, compassion is a great practice."