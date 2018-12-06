It's back to work for the Botched doctors!

On Thursday's season premiere of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif took on two challenging cases. First up, "Tiny" Tameka Harris accompanied close friend Shamra to a consultation with the docs as the new patient was left with "baseball boobs" following a failed trans-tummy tuck.

"The left one: it's heavy, very hard and it looks like a baseball," the Atlanta resident confessed. "And on the right, I have rippling and it's just ugly."

Apparently, after having her daughter, Shamra reached out to a doctor who was known for an "unconventional way of doing the breast procedure." Specifically, the plastic surgeon went through the navel to put in implants with minimal scarring.

Sadly, this was all too good to be true as Shamra walked away with a Botched boob job. To make matters worse, the revision for this procedure could've resulted in Shamra in losing her nipples.