by Johnni Macke | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 8:00 AM
Christmas is coming and you know what that means...it's time to chow down on your favorite festive foods.
We are aware that Thanksgiving is technically the foodie holiday, but let's be honest, there are certain foods and drinks that you only indulge in on Christmas dinner, or if you're lucky, throughout the month of December, and they deserve to be recognized.
When you're feeling festive this month we have a feeling you are like us and reach for something sweet. After all, isn't that how you show love, by baking and sharing treats with your loved ones? We know we sure do!
Each year we count down the days until it's socially acceptable to eat gingerbread by the pound, dive into a tin of peppermint bark and finish it off with a few sugar cookies for good measure.
This might sound excessive, but we assure you, it's just the right amount of sugar needed to keep up with all the Christmas movies you're bound to watch this month.
If those aren't your go-to holiday sweets perhaps you're into Mexican wedding cakes or as some people call them, Russian tea cakes. They're both freaking delicious, trust us.
Oh, and how could we forget the fact that it's Reese's tree season? The only thing better than it being red cup season at Starbucks is that Reese's gifts us with the tasty tree-shaped candy this month...thank goodness.
For all you savory food fans out there Christmas Eve and Christmas day are all about wearing your comfy Santa pants and belling up to the table.
With classics like ham and turkey on the menu and stuffing, green bean casserole and prime rib for all, what's not to love?
Maybe your family is more into the Italian feast vibes (yay!) during the holidays which means lasagna, gnocchi, rolls (and lots of them) and sausage and peppers for dinner.
Some might be more into tamales and Chinese food—don't knock it until you've tried it—and we are all about these traditions.
What about the drink situation around Christmas? In addition to your festive coffee order on the daily, the holidays are the perfect time for a few toasty drinks that we can't pass up once December rolls around.
There's hot chocolate, obviously, cider—we will take ours hot, please—and mulled wine for those ready to warm up quickly.
Oh, did you think we'd forget about eggnog? No way! That's a holiday classic that we are addicted to and can't stop drinking no matter how cold it gets outside.
Last, but not least, is the cookies and milk plate for Santa.
It doesn't matter how old we get, we always help Santa out with his big plate of treats before he comes down the chimney and we're not sorry about it!
So there you have it, the holiday foods list is in! Now it's time for you to vote for the one Christmas delight you can't pass up either before the holiday hits or come Christmas day.
While you decide on your food selection we'll be over here sipping some eggnog and eating Reese's trees, so don't mind us!
