Things are getting very emotional on Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Kim Kardashian does everything she can (including meeting with the president) to free prison inmate Alice Johnson, who's been behind bars for 21 years for a nonviolent drug crime.

In this tear-jerking preview clip, fans get to see the exact moment Kim calls Alice to tell her the good news that the president has granted her her freedom.

"This is so crazy. We did it!" Kim tells her attorney Shawn Holley over the phone during a photo shoot. "I am at a shoot so I cannot cry, but this is so crazy! I cannot believe we pulled this off."

"There is no way this would have happened without you," Holley tells Kim before Alice and her attorneys join the conference call

"Hey Kim, how you doin'? My angel!" Alice says. "I cannot believe it, we did it! We did it!" Kim replies.