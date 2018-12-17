Is it really Christmas time if you haven't watched Elf at least 10 times? Ya, we didn't think so!

15 years after the holiday film hit theaters we are still laughing and loving Will Ferrell's portrayal of Buddy the Elf, and we really wish we knew what his favorite color was. Maybe it's purple, because you know, it's so purpley?

Don't mind us, we're just getting sidetracked courtesy of one of the greatest holiday movies ever made, duh.

Do you share our affinity for elf culture? Or, are you just a lover off all-things Christmas? Either way, Elf should be at the top of your must-watch holiday films list because it's full of Christmas cheer and magic.

Since we truly cannot get enough of Buddy and his love of Christmas, we've rounded up the best quotes from this comedy/holiday movie for you to laugh and reminisce about as you celebrate this December.