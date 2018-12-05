There's no sophomore slump here. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for season two on Wednesday, Dec. 5 and remains just as marvelous, just as timely and just as joyous as the first season.

The series still resonates and the happiness radiates off the screen, which is what makes the show so special. It's a great escape in trying times, when the news comes at you a mile a minute.

"It's a comedy that we sort of unabashedly do with a lot of joy and show a lot of joy. It's not in the vain of a lot of the comedies out there that we love, it's a little more exuberant, it's probably a little bit more in your face," executive producer Daniel Palladino told E! News.