Kate Middleton Hints Prince Louis Is Already Practicing His Royal Wave

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 9:12 AM

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

Those royals grow up so fast!

While visiting families of personnel during a visit to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday with husband Prince WilliamKate Middleton revealed that their youngest child, 7-month-old Prince Louis, is starting to be able to wave. The Duchess of Cambridge made the comment while talking to a fan and her baby daughter, according to Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English and HELLO! Royal Editor Emily Nash.

The couple's daughter Princess Charlotte, 3, has long mastered the royal wave in public.

Kate and William have rarely stepped out with Louis, their third child, since he was born. The two attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May with Charlotte and older brother Prince George, 5.

Photos

Royal Family Members Attend Prince Louis' Christening

They did appear with all three of their kids in royal family portraits that were released last month.

