Cardi B and Offset Break Up: Relive Their Cutest Couple Moments

Cardi Band Offset are no more.

Late Tuesday, the "Bodak Yellow" star revealed that she and her husband of more than a year are no longer together.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she explained in an Instagram video. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

She continued, "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."