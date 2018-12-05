How it All Fell Apart For Cardi B and Offset

"I don't date rappers."

That was Cardi B's succinct response when a pal informed her that Atlanta-based wordsmith Offset, one-third of trap music's leading trio Migos, was interested. It was nothing personal, she would explain to the man himself, not a knock on the romantic history that led to him having three kids with three women, or his lengthy rap sheet that included an eight-month stint in jail. She's just always maintained a no musicians policy, she explained to E! News. "Because I know that these rappers they like women, and I always felt like if, 'Imagine I have sex with you and I fall in love with you and you not trying to take me serious.'"

Besides, she questioned, why was he after her in the first place? Thanks to her two successful mixtapes, the stripper turned breakout star of Love & Hip Hop: New York was definitely on the rise, but she was still months from releasing "Bodak Yellow," the impossibly catchy summer hit that would complete her transformation into household name.

"Any woman that you could have, why you gonna choose me?" she continued. "I always avoid dating artists. But he was co consistent. He put it down, he was just on some, 'Look I'm not stopping until I get you,' and it's like, 'Well, if you want me so bad come get me.'"