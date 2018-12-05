RIP Varchie, for now.

The Riverdale couple, consisting of Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) called it quits last week under some pretty unfortunate circumstances. Archie had just escaped prison and Veronica had gotten him totally exonerated, but they could not ignore the fact that Veronica's dad Hiram (Mark Consuelos) just hates him so much (to a really irrational degree) that they'll never be safe as a couple. Veronica was understandably upset ("We're endgame!") but as Camila Mendes told E! News when we jumped on the phone with her, V understands why he had to do it.

"At the end of the day, I think Veronica understands that that decision had to be done, because Riverdale is a dangerous place for Archie," she says. "He can't be there without dangerous things happening to him and the people he cares about, so for him, the best option is to leave at the moment."

She says that while Veronica's definitely feeling some pain about the break-up, it's more about who forced Archie to make that choice (by getting him framed for murder and sent to juvie and trying to have him killed multiple times and REALLY though, why does this grown man hate this teenager so much?).

"She blames her dad for everything, and the painfulness of the situation comes more from being angry at her father, than from her being angry at Archie," Mendes explains.